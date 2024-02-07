DORAL, Fla. (Nov. 21, 2023) -- Engineers excavate and clear the land to prepare for construction of a new military housing community that will serve service members and families assigned to U.S. Southern Command. The new housing community is expected to boast 139 state-of-the-art units, including 60 apartment units that are designed to serve 120 unaccompanied service members, 24 duplexes, 48 townhouses and seven single-family homes. (Photos by Staff Sgt. Joseph Leveille)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2024 10:32
|Photo ID:
|8233495
|VIRIN:
|231121-F-EI268-1236
|Resolution:
|5120x3407
|Size:
|2.84 MB
|Location:
|DORAL, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Construction begins on SOUTHCOM’s New Military Housing Complex [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Joseph Leveille, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Improving Service Member Quality of Life: Construction begins on SOUTHCOM’s New Military Housing Complex
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT