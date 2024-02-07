Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Rota: Anthony Hunter [Image 2 of 2]

    ROTA, SPAIN

    01.31.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Drace Wilson 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    240131-N-NC885-1006 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (January 31, 2024) Anthony Hunter, food and beverage manager for Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Rota, poses for a photo in front of the El Patio complex, Jan. 31, 2024. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Rota: Anthony Hunter [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Morale
    Naval Station Rota
    Welfare and Recreation (MWR)
    Rota MWR
    Team Rota

