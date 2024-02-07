Team Rota: Anthony Hunter

240131-N-NC885-1006 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (January 31, 2024) Anthony Hunter, food and beverage manager for Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Rota, poses for a photo in front of the El Patio complex, Jan. 31, 2024. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

Date Taken: 01.31.2024 Date Posted: 02.09.2024 Location: ROTA, ES Hometown: SANDERSVILLE, GA, US by PO2 Drace Wilson