240123-N-NC885-1056 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (January 23, 2024) Yeoman 2nd Class Kirianna Escobar, assigned to Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Administrative Department as the command pay and personnel administrator (CPPA) for NAVSTA Rota, poses for a photo outside the command headquarters, Jan. 23, 2024. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2024 Date Posted: 02.09.2024 07:33 Photo ID: 8233156 VIRIN: 240123-N-NC885-1056 Resolution: 5821x3873 Size: 1.48 MB Location: ROTA, ES Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Rota: YN2 Kirianna Escobar [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.