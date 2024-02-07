Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Rota: YN2 Kirianna Escobar [Image 1 of 2]

    Team Rota: YN2 Kirianna Escobar

    ROTA, SPAIN

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Drace Wilson 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    240123-N-NC885-1056 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (January 23, 2024) Yeoman 2nd Class Kirianna Escobar, assigned to Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Administrative Department as the command pay and personnel administrator (CPPA) for NAVSTA Rota, poses for a photo outside the command headquarters, Jan. 23, 2024. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

    Naval Station Rota
    Yeoman
    Team Rota
    Administrative Department

