Team Rota: Anthony Hunter

Anthony Hunter is a food and beverage manager for Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Rota. He oversees all operations at the El Patio complex.

“El Patio is our multi-facility which includes Bombers’ Mexican-style food operation, Tower Pub with its specialty margarita cocktails and bar dishes, and the dual cinema state-of-the-art Flix movie theater,” said Hunter.



Originally from Sandersville, Georgia, Hunter retired as a Navy Information Systems Technician 1st Class Petty Officer. He joined the Navy in 1986, and served tours in California, Pentagon, Keflavik, Iceland, and onboard multiple ships before ending his active duty career as the intel coordinator at the now-disestablished Naval European Meteorology Oceanographic Command Center (NEMOC) at Naval Station Rota.



Hunter remained in Rota, Spain, and began working with MWR in 2014.



“I love my job due to the fact, we provide the community and visiting customers a taste of home, and quality, rapid services that many of them look forward too when traveling abroad,” he said. “It feels good to hear the comments of how MWR facilities remind them of being stateside with quality service.”



For Hunter, the food and services the El Patio team dish up is just one part of the quality of life services provided by MWR. He appreciates the collaborative nature within MWR and how they work together to provide the community the best services they can.



In his free time, Hunter enjoys writing poetry, singing and dancing.



“My main hobby outside of work is my passion for darts,” he said. “I have been federated for Andalucia over the last 15 years and have a grand passion for the game and darts family.”



When asked why he enjoys living in Rota, Hunter said to the proximity to the beach.



“The best thing for me being here in Spain is the local hospitality and weather,” he said. “It feels good to wake up without a stressful environment and there's a sunny beach coastline within a five-mile radius for peace and tranquility.”

