240208-N-KW492-1120 (Feb. 08, 2024) PHILIPPINE SEA

Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 2nd Class Jacob Showers, from Buckeye, Arizona, operates an aft steering unit as Ensign Catherine Farist, from Ranger, Georgia, supervises as helm safety officer during a loss of steering drill in the aft steering room of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 08. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/ Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2024 Date Posted: 02.09.2024 06:30 Photo ID: 8233115 VIRIN: 240208-N-KW492-1120 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 930.35 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Hometown: BUCKEYE, AZ, US Hometown: RANGER, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Dewey Loss of Steering Drill [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.