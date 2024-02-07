240208-N-KW492-1012 (Feb. 08, 2024) PHILIPPINE SEA
Executive Officer, Cmdr. NIcholas Maruca, from Manassas, Virginia, activates a navy battle fogger in preparation for a damage control drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 08. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/ Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)
This work, USS Dewey Damage Control Drill [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
