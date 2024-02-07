240208-N-KW492-1078 (Feb. 08, 2024) PHILIPPINE SEA

Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Cade Kevek, from Union Grove, Wisconsin, demonstrates to Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Raymond Imperial, from Santa Barbara, Philippines, how to check for breathing on a simulated patient during a medical drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 08. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/ Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2024 Date Posted: 02.09.2024 06:30 Photo ID: 8233114 VIRIN: 240208-N-KW492-1078 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 768.12 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Hometown: UNION GROVE, WI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Dewey Medical Drill [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.