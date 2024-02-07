USS Dewey Medical Drill

240208-N-KW492-1078 (Feb. 08, 2024) PHILIPPINE SEA
Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Cade Kevek, from Union Grove, Wisconsin, demonstrates to Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Raymond Imperial, from Santa Barbara, Philippines, how to check for breathing on a simulated patient during a medical drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 08. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/ Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)
