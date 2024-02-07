MEDDAC-Bavaria 2024 Mentorship Panel

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Tanya Boudreaux, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Commander of Medical Department Activity Bavaria (MEDDAC-B), answers questions from the audience during the MEDDAC-B Mentorship Panel at Tower Barracks, Germany, Feb. 1, 2024. The Mentorship Panel provides an open forum for Soldiers of all ranks, civilians, and local national partners to receive guidance about career development or address any issues. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)

