U.S. Soldiers assigned to Medical Department Activity Bavaria (MEDDAC-B) listen to guidance from senior leadership during the MEDDAC-B Mentorship Panel at Tower Barracks, Germany, Feb. 1, 2024. The Mentorship Panel provides an open forum for Soldiers of all ranks, civilians, and local national partners to receive guidance about career development or address any issues. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2024 05:47
|Photo ID:
|8233096
|VIRIN:
|240201-A-XB890-1019
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|9.69 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MEDDAC-Bavaria 2024 Mentorship Panel [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
