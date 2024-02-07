Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDDAC-Bavaria 2024 Mentorship Panel [Image 3 of 12]

    MEDDAC-Bavaria 2024 Mentorship Panel

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Tanya Boudreaux, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Commander of Medical Department Activity Bavaria (MEDDAC-B), answers questions from the audience during the MEDDAC-B Mentorship Panel at Tower Barracks, Germany, Feb. 1, 2024. The Mentorship Panel provides an open forum for Soldiers of all ranks, civilians, and local national partners to receive guidance about career development or address any issues. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 05:47
    VIRIN: 240201-A-XB890-1024
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
    This work, MEDDAC-Bavaria 2024 Mentorship Panel [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    MEDDAC-B

