    5th Transportation Company Activates in Japan [Image 10 of 11]

    5th Transportation Company Activates in Japan

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.07.2024

    Photo by Esther Dacanay 

    U.S. Army Japan

    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Marcus Corum, Marine Operations Officer, provides a tour of the Calaboza, a landing craft utility, to members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force after commencement of the official activation ceremony for 5th Transportation Company (Composite Watercraft Company) held Feb 8 at Yokohama North Dock. To the far left next to CW2 Corum is Lt. Gen. Kizuki Ushijima, Commanding General, Ground Materiel Control Command, JGSDF.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 02:09
    VIRIN: 240208-O-JI552-1237
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    This work, 5th Transportation Company Activates in Japan [Image 11 of 11], by Esther Dacanay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

