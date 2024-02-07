Chief Warrant Officer 2 Marcus Corum, Marine Operations Officer, provides a tour of the Calaboza, a landing craft utility, to members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force after commencement of the official activation ceremony for 5th Transportation Company (Composite Watercraft Company) held Feb 8 at Yokohama North Dock. To the far left next to CW2 Corum is Lt. Gen. Kizuki Ushijima, Commanding General, Ground Materiel Control Command, JGSDF.
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2024 02:09
|Photo ID:
|8233014
|VIRIN:
|240208-O-JI552-1237
|Resolution:
|2048x1581
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 5th Transportation Company Activates in Japan [Image 11 of 11], by Esther Dacanay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT