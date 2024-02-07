5th Transportation Company Activates in Japan

Col. Ned C. Holt, Commander, 10th Support Group, publishes the orders to activate the 5th Transportation Company (Composite Watercraft Company) during the unit's official activation ceremony held Feb. 8 at Yokohama North Dock, where more than 100 guests were in attendance.

