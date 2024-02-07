Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    5th Transportation Company Activates in Japan [Image 6 of 11]

    5th Transportation Company Activates in Japan

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.07.2024

    Photo by Esther Dacanay 

    U.S. Army Japan

    Col. Ned C. Holt, Commander, 10th Support Group, publishes the orders to activate the 5th Transportation Company (Composite Watercraft Company) during the unit's official activation ceremony held Feb. 8 at Yokohama North Dock, where more than 100 guests were in attendance.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 02:09
    Photo ID: 8233000
    VIRIN: 240208-O-JI552-6447
    Resolution: 2048x1210
    Size: 795.31 KB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th Transportation Company Activates in Japan [Image 11 of 11], by Esther Dacanay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    5th Transportation Company Activates in Japan
    5th Transportation Company Activates in Japan
    5th Transportation Company Activates in Japan
    5th Transportation Company Activates in Japan
    5th Transportation Company Activates in Japan
    5th Transportation Company Activates in Japan
    5th Transportation Company Activates in Japan
    5th Transportation Company Activates in Japan
    5th Transportation Company Activates in Japan
    5th Transportation Company Activates in Japan
    5th Transportation Company Activates in Japan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Watercraft
    mariners

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT