APRA HARBOR, Guam (Jan. 23, 2024) – Military Sealift Command (MSC) Capt. John Holesha (left), ship's master of the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), discusses the role of MSC aboard Frank Cable during a tour with Rear Adm. David G. Wilson (right), Commander, Naval Legal Service Command (CNLSC), Jan. 23, 2024. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlyn E. Eads)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2024 19:20
|Photo ID:
|8232528
|VIRIN:
|240123-N-WH681-1015
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CNLSC Visits Frank Cable [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Kaitlyn Eads, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT