CNLSC Visits Frank Cable

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Jan. 23, 2024) – Military Sealift Command (MSC) Capt. John Holesha (left), ship's master of the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), discusses the role of MSC aboard Frank Cable during a tour with Rear Adm. David G. Wilson (right), Commander, Naval Legal Service Command (CNLSC), Jan. 23, 2024. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlyn E. Eads)

