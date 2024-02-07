Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNLSC Visits Frank Cable [Image 2 of 3]

    CNLSC Visits Frank Cable

    GUAM

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaitlyn Eads 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (Jan. 23, 2024) – Military Sealift Command (MSC) Capt. John Holesha (left), ship's master of the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), discusses the role of MSC aboard Frank Cable during a tour with Rear Adm. David G. Wilson (right), Commander, Naval Legal Service Command (CNLSC), Jan. 23, 2024. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlyn E. Eads)

