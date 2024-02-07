Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNLSC Visits Frank Cable [Image 1 of 3]

    CNLSC Visits Frank Cable

    GUAM

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaitlyn Eads 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (Jan. 23, 2024) – From left, Cmdr. Michael Woodcock, executive officer aboard the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), Rear Adm. David G. Wilson, Commander, Naval Legal Service Command (CNLSC), Command Master Chief Joshua Strauch, command master chief aboard Frank Cable, and Master Chief Legalman Tiffany N. George, command senior enlisted leader to CNLSC, pose for a group photo aboard Frank Cable in Apra Harbor, Guam, Jan. 23, 2024. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlyn E. Eads)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 19:20
    Photo ID: 8232527
    VIRIN: 240123-N-WH681-1007
    Resolution: 2898x2070
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    This work, CNLSC Visits Frank Cable [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Kaitlyn Eads, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Frank Cable
    CNLSC

