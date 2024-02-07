Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Liberty CYS Passes Inspection with Flying Colors [Image 3 of 3]

    Fort Liberty CYS Passes Inspection with Flying Colors

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Jason Ragucci 

    Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office

    Fort Liberty Child and Youth Services completed the calendar year 2023 Army Higher Headquarters Inspection the week of Sept. 25 through Sept. 29, which only found 85 findings, a decrease from 207 in 2022. Wilcox signed over 400 certificates for the employees who continue to work with CYS at Fort Liberty. Deputy Garrison Commander Kevin Griess helped give the staff the awards.

