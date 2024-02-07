Fort Liberty CYS Passes Inspection with Flying Colors

Photo By Jason Ragucci | Fort Liberty Child and Youth Services completed the calendar year 2023 Army Higher...... read more read more Photo By Jason Ragucci | Fort Liberty Child and Youth Services completed the calendar year 2023 Army Higher Headquarters Inspection the week of Sept. 25 through Sept. 29, which only found 85 findings, a decrease from 207 in 2022. Wilcox signed over 400 certificates for the employees who continue to work with CYS at Fort Liberty. Deputy Garrison Commander Kevin Griess helped give the staff the awards. see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. – Fort Liberty Child and Youth Services completed the calendar year 2023 Army Higher Headquarters Inspection the week of Sept. 25 through Sept. 29, which only found 85 findings, a decrease from 207 in 2022.

The CYS team received positive feedback from the inspection team, and the inspection team chief imparted that certain best practices at the installation would be shared and implemented at other garrisons.

“Margaret Lilly and our entire CYS team showed why our child development centers and our child and youth programs are truly the best in the Army,” said Col. John Wilcox, Fort Liberty Garrison Commander.

Wilcox signed over 400 certificates for the employees who continue to work with CYS at Fort Liberty. Deputy Garrison Commander Kevin Griess helped give the staff the awards.

The AHHI is an annual unannounced inspection where subject matter experts from Installation Command G9 (Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation) inspect each CYS facility and program. Each type of facility has its criteria, and with 17 facilities, that results in roughly 4,000 different items checked.

Lilly explained how this year’s inspection saw a significant increase in time spent with inspectors inside the facilities. In prior years, the inspections had been seen mainly as quick snapshots. But that began to change last year, and this year, inspectors spent upwards of six to eight hours at the locations.

“I am totally proud of child and youth services this year,” beamed CYS Chief Margaret Lilly. “In each facility, we hang our CYS banner, which reads, ‘Support for Army Families Found Here.’ And for us, it’s not just words. We want people to know we’re here and believe in our mission.”

One of the reasons for the reduced findings this year is the efforts of the parent central services team. Since last year's inspection, the team has worked hard to implement an improved plan for tracking vacancies and spaces across the CYS programs. Their efforts decreased the time between an opening becoming available and the notification to the Family.

This year, Stout CDC stood above the rest. Other than some faded stickers on the playground equipment, there were no other findings, despite the inspector calling in a second set of eyes. And even those stickers were shown to already be on order.

The inspection team also recognized Rodgers CDC for its “Inside-Outside” infant individual activity plans and the intention to share the program with other installations. This innovative program involves switching up activities associated with either the indoors or outdoors and flipping them around. This way, what can be done outside can be done inside.

The CYS team has faced a significant staffing shortage for the past two years. Recently, they have filled many vacancies, allowing more children to enter facilities. With so many new staff members, the improved findings reflect the team’s hard work.

“I wanted to give accolades to the team for welcoming in, mentoring, and coaching all the new staff members,” said Lilly. “It really shows how much work they’ve put in with such a major inspection and having so few findings.”

To learn more about CYS and the programs provided for Soldiers and their Families go to https://liberty.armymwr.com/categories/cys-services.