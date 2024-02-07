Fort Liberty CYS Passes Inspection with Flying Colors

Fort Liberty Child and Youth Services completed the calendar year 2023 Army Higher Headquarters Inspection the week of Sept. 25 through Sept. 29, which only found 85 findings, a decrease from 207 in 2022. Wilcox signed over 400 certificates for the employees who continue to work with CYS at Fort Liberty. Deputy Garrison Commander Kevin Griess helped give the staff the awards.
02.08.2024
