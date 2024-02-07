Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    42nd Medical Group participates in medical exercise. [Image 7 of 7]

    42nd Medical Group participates in medical exercise.

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter 

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. John Gayk and Tech. Sgt. Lauren Davis prepare their IV pump settings at the Baptist South Simulation Lab in Montgomery, Ala., Jan. 18, 2024. 42nd Medical Group personnel trained on IV pump settings to dispense fluids from the primary channel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024
    This work, 42nd Medical Group participates in medical exercise. [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

