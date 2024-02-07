42nd Medical Group participates in medical exercise.

Personnel from the 42nd Medical Group prepare their IV pump settings at the Baptist South Simulation Lab in Montgomery, Ala., Jan. 18, 2024. 42nd Medical Group personnel learned how to set up a secondary channel on IV pumps for intermittent IV medications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)

