U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Yupheng Lee, a flight medicine technician assigned to the 42nd Medical Group, teaches how to access and manage IV sites at the Baptist South Simulation Lab in Montgomery, Ala., Jan. 18, 2024. 42nd Medical Group personnel used prosthetic arms to train on accessing and managing IV sites that require ongoing assessments to ensure clear line of dispense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2024 14:22
|Photo ID:
|8231733
|VIRIN:
|240118-F-UQ930-1068
|Resolution:
|5091x3387
|Size:
|12.25 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 42nd Medical Group participates in medical exercise. [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
