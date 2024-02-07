U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Yupheng Lee, a flight medicine technician assigned to the 42nd Medical Group, teaches how to access and manage IV sites at the Baptist South Simulation Lab in Montgomery, Ala., Jan. 18, 2024. 42nd Medical Group personnel used prosthetic arms to train on accessing and managing IV sites that require ongoing assessments to ensure clear line of dispense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2024 Date Posted: 02.08.2024 14:22 Photo ID: 8231733 VIRIN: 240118-F-UQ930-1068 Resolution: 5091x3387 Size: 12.25 MB Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 42nd Medical Group participates in medical exercise. [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.