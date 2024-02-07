Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AC2 Hobbs [Image 1 of 2]

    AC2 Hobbs

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Navy Region Southeast

    Air Traffic Controller 2nd Class Michael Hobbs, from Naval Air Station Meridian, will represent the region for the 2023 Vice Admiral Robert B. Pirie Naval Air Traffic Controller of the Year Award, recognizing the outstanding contributions in operational readiness and safety of flight.

