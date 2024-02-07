Air Traffic Controller 2nd Class Michael Hobbs, from Naval Air Station Meridian, will represent the region for the 2023 Vice Admiral Robert B. Pirie Naval Air Traffic Controller of the Year Award, recognizing the outstanding contributions in operational readiness and safety of flight.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2024 Date Posted: 02.08.2024 08:57 Photo ID: 8231008 VIRIN: 240208-N-AW702-6452 Resolution: 2400x2999 Size: 423.51 KB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AC2 Hobbs [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.