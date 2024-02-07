Air Traffic Controller 2nd Class Michael Hobbs, from Naval Air Station Meridian, will represent the region for the 2023 Vice Admiral Robert B. Pirie Naval Air Traffic Controller of the Year Award, recognizing the outstanding contributions in operational readiness and safety of flight.
2023 Navy Region Southeast Top Air Traffic Controller and Technician Announced
