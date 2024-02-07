Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ET1 Ryan Healey [Image 2 of 2]

    ET1 Ryan Healey

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Sippel 

    Commander, Navy Region Southeast

    Electronics Technician 1st Class Ryan Healey, from Naval Air Station Whiting Field, will represent Southeast Region for the 2023 Vice Admiral William P. Lawrence Naval Air Traffic Control Technician of the Year Award, recognizing the outstanding contributions in operational effectiveness and mission readiness.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 08:57
    Photo ID: 8231009
    VIRIN: 240208-N-AW702-6377
    Resolution: 1554x2176
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ET1 Ryan Healey [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AC2 Hobbs
    ET1 Ryan Healey

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    2023 Navy Region Southeast Top Air Traffic Controller and Technician Announced

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Air Station Whiting Field
    Naval Air Traffic Control Technician of the Year Award

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT