2023 Navy Region Southeast Top Air Traffic Controller and Technician Announced

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb. 5, 2024) – Commander, Navy Region Southeast announced the nominations for Naval Air Traffic Controller of the Year and Naval Air Traffic Control Technician of the Year for 2023.



“Competition was tough with superb nominees from around the Region,” said Rear Adm. Ian Johnson, Commander, Navy Region Southeast. “I'm extremely proud of all their hard work and outstanding contributions in support of Naval Aviation.”



Air Traffic Controller 2nd Class Michael Hobbs, from Naval Air Station Meridian, will represent the region for the 2023 Vice Admiral Robert B. Pirie Naval Air Traffic Controller of the Year Award, recognizing the outstanding contributions in operational readiness and safety of flight.



Petty Officer Hobbs’ efforts as an on-the-job training instructor culminated in over 526 hours on operating positions resulting in 46 qualifications and 16 supervisory designations. His technical expertise resulted in the safe completion of more than 234,842 flight operations conducted at Navy McCain Field, Navy Outlying Field Joe Williams (NOLF), Meridian Regional Airport Key Field, and 11 additional Federal Aviation Authority and Regional airports. During his tenure at NAS Meridian, he has contributed to a combined 704,249 radar and tower flight operations. He has disseminated his level of knowledge and shared his expertise in 1,365 on-the-job training hours for Sailors under his tutelage.



“Petty Officer Hobbs has been and will continue to be a dedicated and highly intelligent air traffic controller whose commitment and hard work have made a positive and long-lasting impact at this command,” said Capt. Luke Davis, NAS Meridian’s commanding officer. “His extraordinary professional leadership skills were instrumental in NAS Meridian achieving numerous milestones, which clearly boosted operational effectiveness and mission readiness.”



Electronics Technician 1st Class Ryan Healey, from Naval Air Station Whiting Field, will represent Southeast Region for the 2023 Vice Admiral William P. Lawrence Naval Air Traffic Control Technician of the Year Award, recognizing the outstanding contributions in operational effectiveness and mission readiness.



Healey was the Leading Petty Officer for Naval Air Station Whiting Field Ground Electronics Maintenance Division. He led 18 technicians, both active duty and civilian, in the maintenance and repair of all communications, radar, meteorological, and NAALS equipment for all 14 airfields with zero equipment caused downtime. Thanks to him, Training Air Wing 5 completed over 1 million flight operations, executed 60% of Chief of Naval Air Training's syllabus, produced 100% of all Navy, Marine, and Coast Guard rotary-wing pilots, and accounted for 17% of all U.S. Navy hours flown worldwide.



All the Navy’s initial pilot training takes place in Navy Region Southeast. Close to 1,000 aircraft operate at Naval Air Stations throughout the region, with 1,300 flight students taking to the skies from southeast airfields every year.



“Naval Air Stations play a pivotal role in naval operations, serving as crucial hubs for air support, logistics, and training,” said Johnson. “Within Navy Region Southeast, Petty Officers Hobbs and Healey have made significant contributions to the excellence of Naval Aviation, demonstrating exceptional skill, leadership, and dedication, while ensuring the readiness and effectiveness of our naval forces. Best of luck to both as they represent Team Southeast in the forthcoming competition.”

