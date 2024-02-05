U.S., Japan and Australia Conduct Trilateral Operations

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 7, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), sails with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ship JS Sazanami (DD 113) and Royal Australian Navy ship HMAS Warramunga (FFH 152) during trilateral operations in the South China Sea, Feb. 7. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2024 05:18
|Photo ID:
|8230840
|VIRIN:
|240207-N-YS413-1134
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|914.08 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
