U.S., Japan and Australia Conduct Trilateral Operations

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 7, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), sails with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ship JS Sazanami (DD 113) and Royal Australian Navy ship HMAS Warramunga (FFH 152) during trilateral operations in the South China Sea, Feb. 7. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface

