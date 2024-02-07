Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Japan and Australia Conduct Trilateral Operations [Image 1 of 8]

    U.S., Japan and Australia Conduct Trilateral Operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    02.07.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 7, 2024) Lt. j.g. Dom Restivo, right, and Ensign Ethan Margot, stand watch in the pilot house aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), while sailing with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ship JS Sazanami (DD 113) and Royal Australian Navy ship HMAS Warramunga (FFH 152) during trilateral operations in the South China Sea, Feb. 7. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 05:19
    Photo ID: 8230833
    VIRIN: 240207-N-YS413-1015
    Resolution: 5331x3554
    Size: 914.37 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JMSDF
    DESRON 15
    C7F
    RAN
    CTF 71

