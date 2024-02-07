U.S., Japan and Australia Conduct Trilateral Operations

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 7, 2024) Lt. j.g. Dom Restivo, right, and Ensign Ethan Margot, stand watch in the pilot house aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), while sailing with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ship JS Sazanami (DD 113) and Royal Australian Navy ship HMAS Warramunga (FFH 152) during trilateral operations in the South China Sea, Feb. 7. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)

