240127-N-EJ843-1018 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 27, 2024) – Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), needle gun to bust up the rust to preserve the ship, Jan. 27, 2024. Delbert D. Black is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2024 Date Posted: 02.07.2024 22:04 Photo ID: 8230363 VIRIN: 240127-N-EJ843-1018 Resolution: 6313x3551 Size: 1.31 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Delbert D. Black Operates in the Mediterranean Sea [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.