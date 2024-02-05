USS Delbert D. Black Operates in the Mediterranean Sea

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    01.27.2024

    USS DELBERT D BLACK (DDG 119)

    240127-N-EJ843-1030 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 27, 2024) – A Sailor assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), sands down the railing to preserve the ship, Jan. 27, 2024. Delbert D. Black is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy III)

    PRESERVATION
    DDG 119
    USS DELBERT D. BLACK

