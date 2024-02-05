Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    442nd FW A-10s conduct training at MacDill AFB [Image 5 of 5]

    442nd FW A-10s conduct training at MacDill AFB

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Robert Pennock, 442nd Maintenance Squadron weapons specialist, inspects a firing system on an A-10C Thunderbolt II assigned to the 303rd Fighter Squadron, Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, at MacDill AFB, Florida, Feb. 6, 2024. The Thunderbolt II can employ a variety of conventional munitions including general purpose bombs, cluster bomb units, laser guided bombs and joint direct attack munitions. The A-10 utilizes the GAU-8/A 30mm cannon, capable of firing 3,900 rounds per minute to defeat a wide variety of targets including tanks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    VIRIN: 240206-F-IA158-1079
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US
    This work, 442nd FW A-10s conduct training at MacDill AFB [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    A-10
    MacDill
    Air Force
    Thunderbolt
    Whitman

