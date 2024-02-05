U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Fraser, 442nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, performs a post flight inspection on an A-10C Thunderbolt II assigned to the 303rd Fighter Squadron, Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, at MacDill AFB, Florida, Feb. 6, 2024. The Thunderbolt II can employ a variety of conventional munitions including general purpose bombs, cluster bomb units, laser guided bombs and joint direct attack munitions. The A-10 utilizes the GAU-8/A 30mm cannon, capable of firing 3,900 rounds per minute to defeat a wide variety of targets including tanks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2024 10:24
|Photo ID:
|8229278
|VIRIN:
|240206-F-IA158-1011
|Resolution:
|7647x5098
|Size:
|18.56 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 442nd FW A-10s conduct training at MacDill AFB [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
