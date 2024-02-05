442nd FW A-10s conduct training at MacDill AFB

Crew chiefs assigned to the 442nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron perform a post flight inspection on an A-10C Thunderbolt II assigned to the 303rd Fighter Squadron, Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, at MacDill AFB, Florida, Feb. 6, 2024. The Thunderbolt II can employ a variety of conventional munitions including general purpose bombs, cluster bomb units, laser guided bombs and joint direct attack munitions. The A-10 utilizes the GAU-8/A 30mm cannon, capable of firing 3,900 rounds per minute to defeat a wide variety of targets including tanks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)

