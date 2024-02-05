Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dinosaurs Come Alive at the National Museum in Yongsan [Image 4 of 6]

    Dinosaurs Come Alive at the National Museum in Yongsan

    YONGSAN, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    01.31.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Malakai Corley 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    Theater Yong invite Yongsan and K-16 community members to attend the musical concert ‘Dinosaur is Alive!’ at the National Museum in Yongsan, Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 31, 2024. The musical is an internationally acclaimed performance featuring elaborate movements, dinosaur objects, and addictive song melodies. USAG Yongsan-Casey organized 106 community relations events during 2023 for Area I and II to improve the quality of life for military service members and their families while abroad. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Malakai Corley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 01:27
    Photo ID: 8228680
    VIRIN: 240131-A-YG255-1023
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 838.13 KB
    Location: YONGSAN, 41, KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dinosaurs Come Alive at the National Museum in Yongsan [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Malakai Corley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dinosaurs Come Alive at the National Museum in Yongsan
    Dinosaurs Come Alive at the National Museum in Yongsan
    Dinosaurs Come Alive at the National Museum in Yongsan
    Dinosaurs Come Alive at the National Museum in Yongsan
    Dinosaurs Come Alive at the National Museum in Yongsan
    Dinosaurs Come Alive at the National Museum in Yongsan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Dinosaurs Come Alive at the National Museum in Yongsan

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM-PACIFIC
    Target_news_asiapacific
    IMCOM-P

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT