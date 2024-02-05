Dinosaurs Come Alive at the National Museum in Yongsan

Photo By Pfc. Malakai Corley | Theater Yong invite Yongsan and K-16 community members to attend the musical concert...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Malakai Corley | Theater Yong invite Yongsan and K-16 community members to attend the musical concert ‘Dinosaur is Alive!’ at the National Museum in Yongsan, Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 31, 2024. The musical is an internationally acclaimed performance featuring elaborate movements, dinosaur objects, and addictive song melodies. USAG Yongsan-Casey organized 106 community relations events during 2023 for Area I and II to improve the quality of life for military service members and their families while abroad. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Malakai Corley) see less | View Image Page

YONGSAN, South Korea – Theater Yong invite Yongsan and K-16 community members to attend the musical concert ‘Dinosaur is Alive!’ at the National Museum in Yongsan, Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 31.



The musical is an internationally acclaimed performance featuring elaborate movements, dinosaur objects, and addictive song melodies. Over 300,000 audiences around the world including Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, China, South Korea, the UK, and the United States have enjoyed the experience thus far.



Theater Yong is South Korea’s first, and newly designed conceptual cultural complex space, located in the National Museum of Korea. The space is used for performances of various genres including classical music, plays, and musicals.



Sang-Min An, the director of Theater Yong, National Museum Foundation of Korea, provided 50 free tickets for members of the K-16 and U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan community to enjoy the show. An wanted to thank military service members for their service and treat them to a world-class musical performance in South Korea.



“I believe listening to music and attending events is one of the best ways to understand the culture of another country,” said Ho Song Yun, the U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Area II community relations specialist.



‘Dinosaur is Alive!’ is one of many such events organized by Yun year-to-date, to introduce Korean culture to young service members and their families.



“I am very grateful to Theater Yong for giving us the opportunity to have this wonderful experience. It will greatly help the American Soldiers and families working for USAG Yongsan-Casey better understand Korean culture in the future,” said Yun.



Cameron Johnson, an Area II community member, excitedly described the event he attended with his family at the cultural complex space. “My family and I really appreciate the opportunity to experience an event like this, and I believe it’s a great way for children to explore the cultural activities provided to us in the Republic of Korea,” said Johnson.



USAG Yongsan-Casey organized 106 community relations events during 2023 for Area I and II to improve the quality of life for military service members and their families while abroad. These events included musical performances, cultural awareness tours, volunteer opportunities, key leader engagements, taekwondo classes, sporting events, Korean history tours, and more.