Dinosaurs Come Alive at the National Museum in Yongsan

Theater Yong invite Yongsan and K-16 community members to attend the musical concert ‘Dinosaur is Alive!’ at the National Museum in Yongsan, Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 31, 2024. The musical is an internationally acclaimed performance featuring elaborate movements, dinosaur objects, and addictive song melodies. USAG Yongsan-Casey organized 106 community relations events during 2023 for Area I and II to improve the quality of life for military service members and their families while abroad. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Malakai Corley)

