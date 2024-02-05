Sudden Response 2024

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Walvoord 

    Joint Task Force Civil Support

    U.S. Army Lt. David Ortiz from the 62nd Medical Brigade, based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, research’s blast information during exercise Sudden Response at Fort Eustis, Va. Feb. 6, 2024. Joint Task Force Civil Support (JTF-CS) provides mission command of the Defense CBRN Response Force (DCRF). Sudden Response and the Defense Coordinating Element, Federal Emergency Management Agency Region 1 certification exercise are linked by scenario and execution to ensure a unified team is prepared to respond to catastrophic incidents in the United States. This collaboration sets a new standard in multi-echelon federal disaster-response training. These exercises unify and help train JTF-CS and DCRF units to execute their mission with no-notice in the United States and its territories. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Walvoord)

    VIRIN: 240206-N-FD648-7498
