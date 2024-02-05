Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sudden Response 2024 [Image 3 of 3]

    Sudden Response 2024

    FORT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Brannon Deugan 

    Joint Task Force Civil Support

    U.S. service members from the 1st Armored Division, based out of Fort Bliss, Texas, create an aviation plan during exercise Sudden Response on Fort Eustis, Va , Feb. 6. Joint Task Force Civil Support (JTF-CS) provides mission command of the Defense CBRN Response Force (DCRF). Sudden Response and the Defense Coordinating Element (DCE) certification exercise are linked by scenario and execution to ensure a unified team is prepared to respond to catastrophic incidents in the United States. This collaboration sets a new standard in multi-echelon federal disaster-response training. These exercises unify and help train JTF-CS and DCRF units to execute their mission with no-notice in the United States and its territories. (U.S. Air Force photo by Major Valerie Hewitt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 16:58
    Photo ID: 8228081
    VIRIN: 240206-N-SD965-1004
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3 MB
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sudden Response 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Brannon Deugan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    240206-N-TJ564-0019
    Sudden Response 2024
    Sudden Response 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sudden Response 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT