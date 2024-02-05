U.S. service members from the 1st Armored Division, based out of Fort Bliss, Texas, create an aviation plan during exercise Sudden Response on Fort Eustis, Va , Feb. 6. Joint Task Force Civil Support (JTF-CS) provides mission command of the Defense CBRN Response Force (DCRF). Sudden Response and the Defense Coordinating Element (DCE) certification exercise are linked by scenario and execution to ensure a unified team is prepared to respond to catastrophic incidents in the United States. This collaboration sets a new standard in multi-echelon federal disaster-response training. These exercises unify and help train JTF-CS and DCRF units to execute their mission with no-notice in the United States and its territories. (U.S. Air Force photo by Major Valerie Hewitt)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2024 16:58
|Photo ID:
|8228081
|VIRIN:
|240206-N-SD965-1004
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3 MB
|Location:
|FORT EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sudden Response 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Brannon Deugan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
