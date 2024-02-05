Sudden Response 2024

U.S. service members from the 1st Armored Division, based out of Fort Bliss, Texas, create an aviation plan during exercise Sudden Response on Fort Eustis, Va , Feb. 6. Joint Task Force Civil Support (JTF-CS) provides mission command of the Defense CBRN Response Force (DCRF). Sudden Response and the Defense Coordinating Element (DCE) certification exercise are linked by scenario and execution to ensure a unified team is prepared to respond to catastrophic incidents in the United States. This collaboration sets a new standard in multi-echelon federal disaster-response training. These exercises unify and help train JTF-CS and DCRF units to execute their mission with no-notice in the United States and its territories. (U.S. Air Force photo by Major Valerie Hewitt)

