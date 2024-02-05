Brian Terbush, earthquake/volcano program manager at Washington Emergency Management Division, standing in front of Volcan de Colima in Mexico in 2015. Terbush has dedicated his career to the study of Volcanoes and helping others understand them better. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2015
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2024 16:57
|Photo ID:
|8228064
|VIRIN:
|150206-D-MN117-1766
|Resolution:
|1536x2048
|Size:
|104.73 KB
|Location:
|MX
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guard members climb, while other employees share history and research on Washington's volcanoes [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT