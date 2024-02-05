Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guard members climb, while other employees share history and research on Washington's volcanoes [Image 2 of 2]

    Guard members climb, while other employees share history and research on Washington's volcanoes

    MEXICO

    02.06.2015

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Brian Terbush, earthquake/volcano program manager at Washington Emergency Management Division, standing in front of Volcan de Colima in Mexico in 2015. Terbush has dedicated his career to the study of Volcanoes and helping others understand them better. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2015
    Location: MX
    Emergency Management
    Climbing
    State Guard
    Washington National Guard
    Volcanoes

