Guard members, Warrant Officer One Aleksandr Popov (center) and Spc. Nikolai Peters (right), on the summit of Mount St. Helens on January 1, 2023. The pair summited four of the five active volcanoes in Washington in 2023. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.01.2023 Date Posted: 02.06.2024 16:57 Photo ID: 8228041 VIRIN: 230101-D-MN117-4987 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 8.11 MB Location: WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Guard members climb, while other employees share history and research on Washington's volcanoes [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.