    Visitors look down on Kentucky Lock pit [Image 7 of 7]

    Visitors look down on Kentucky Lock pit

    PADUCAH, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Photo by Matthew Dyman 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Visitors from Nashville District HQ and Ohio River and Great Lakes Division look down on the Kentucky Lock construction pit.

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 13:47
    Photo ID: 8227619
    VIRIN: 240131-A-DO456-1007
    Resolution: 5318x3540
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: PADUCAH, KY, US
    Hometown: PADUCAH, KY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Visitors look down on Kentucky Lock pit [Image 7 of 7], by Matthew Dyman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

