    Ohio River and Great Lakes District visit to Kentucky Lock [Image 5 of 7]

    Ohio River and Great Lakes District visit to Kentucky Lock

    PADUCAH, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Photo by Matthew Dyman 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Personnel from Ohio River and Great Lakes District visit Kentucky Lock near Paducah, Kentucky.

