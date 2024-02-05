USS Florida Receives Battle-E

KINGS BAY, Ga. (Jan. 25, 2024) Sailors assigned to Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Florida (SSGN 728) (Gold) pose after being awarded the Battle Efficiency Award. The Battle “E” award recognizes crews with high levels of sustained proficiency and readiness to perform in an operational environment throughout a yearlong evaluation. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Spencer Marion/Released)
|01.24.2024
|02.06.2024 09:03
|8227037
|240124-N-ZO368-1066
|6821x4552
|10.17 MB
|Location:
|KINGS BAY, GA, US
|2
|0
