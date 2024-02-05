Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Florida Receives Battle "E" [Image 3 of 3]

    KINGS BAY, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Alston 

    Commander, Submarine Group Ten

    KINGS BAY, Ga. (Jan. 25, 2024) Sailors assigned to Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Florida (SSGN 728) (Gold) pose after being awarded the Battle Efficiency Award. The Battle “E” award recognizes crews with high levels of sustained proficiency and readiness to perform in an operational environment throughout a yearlong evaluation. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Spencer Marion/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 09:03
    Photo ID: 8227037
    VIRIN: 240124-N-ZO368-1066
    Resolution: 6821x4552
    Size: 10.17 MB
    Location: KINGS BAY, GA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

