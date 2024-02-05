Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Florida Receives Battle-E [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Florida Receives Battle-E

    KINGS BAY, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Alston 

    Commander, Submarine Group Ten

    KINGS BAY, Ga. (Jan. 25, 2024) Capt. Gabriel A. Anseeuw, commodore, Submarine Squadron 16, right, presents Capt. John Roussakies, commanding officer, Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Florida (SSGN 728) (Gold), with the Battle Efficiency Award, also known as the Battle “E”. The Battle “E” award recognizes crews with high levels of sustained proficiency and readiness to perform in an operational environment throughout a yearlong evaluation. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Spencer Marion/Released)

