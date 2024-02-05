USS Florida Receives Battle-E

KINGS BAY, Ga. (Jan. 25, 2024) Capt. Gabriel A. Anseeuw, commodore, Submarine Squadron 16, right, presents Capt. John Roussakies, commanding officer, Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Florida (SSGN 728) (Gold), with the Battle Efficiency Award, also known as the Battle “E”. The Battle “E” award recognizes crews with high levels of sustained proficiency and readiness to perform in an operational environment throughout a yearlong evaluation. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Spencer Marion/Released)

