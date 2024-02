USS Florida Receives Battle-E

KINGS BAY, Ga. (Jan. 25, 2024) Capt. Gabriel A. Anseeuw, commodore, Submarine Squadron 16, right, presents Lt. j.g. Hayden Hoekstra, assigned to Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Florida (SSGN 728) (Gold), with the Battle Efficiency Award for Electronic Warfare. The Battle ā€œEā€ award recognizes crews with high levels of sustained proficiency and readiness to perform in an operational environment throughout a yearlong evaluation. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Spencer Marion/Released)



