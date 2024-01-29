Medical Team Conducts FAST-E Training Aboard the USS Somerset

U.S. Navy Hospital Corman 3rd Class Soulle Zamot, right, a New York City native assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, instructs Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Christina Blume, an Oregon native assigned to CLB-15, 15th MEU, how to identify organs with a sonogram during Focused Assessment with Sonography for Trauma-Extended, or FAST-E, training aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 31, 2024. Somerset is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet with elements of the 15th MEU. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

