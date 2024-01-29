Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Medical Team Conducts FAST-E Training Aboard the USS Somerset [Image 4 of 5]

    Medical Team Conducts FAST-E Training Aboard the USS Somerset

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.31.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Navy Lt. Tucker Brady, right, the Shock Trauma Platoon officer in charge assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Illinois, instructs Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Soulle Zamot, a New York City native assigned to CLB-15, 15th MEU, how to locate the lungs with a sonogram during Focused Assessment with Sonography for Trauma-Extended, or FAST-E, training aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 31, 2024. Somerset is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet with elements of the 15th MEU. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2024 19:08
    Photo ID: 8226481
    VIRIN: 240131-M-HP224-1141
    Resolution: 6666x4446
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical Team Conducts FAST-E Training Aboard the USS Somerset [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Medical Team Conducts FAST-E Training Aboard the USS Somerset
    Medical Team Conducts FAST-E Training Aboard the USS Somerset
    Medical Team Conducts FAST-E Training Aboard the USS Somerset
    Medical Team Conducts FAST-E Training Aboard the USS Somerset
    Medical Team Conducts FAST-E Training Aboard the USS Somerset

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    15th MEU
    Ultrasound
    Readiness
    Integrated Training
    Innovation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT