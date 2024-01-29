U.S. Navy Lt. Tucker Brady, the Shock Trauma Platoon officer in charge assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Illinois, discusses the purpose of a sonogram during Focused Assessment with Sonography for Trauma-Extended, or FAST-E, training aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 31, 2024. Somerset is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet with elements of the 15th MEU. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2024 Date Posted: 02.05.2024 19:08 Photo ID: 8226479 VIRIN: 240131-M-HP224-1024 Resolution: 7075x4719 Size: 2.65 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Medical Team Conducts FAST-E Training Aboard the USS Somerset [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.