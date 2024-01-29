Under Secretary of the Navy Visits Frank Cable

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Jan. 10, 2024) – Capt. Ron Hatt, left, deputy commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 15, speaks of planning and mission readiness with Undersecretary of the Navy Erik Raven, right, and Capt. Luckett, center, commanding officer of Naval Base Guam, during a tour of the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), Jan. 10, 2024. Raven is transiting Guam to meet with area leadership, government officials, and service members to discuss importance of regional security and stability in the interest of the U.S. and our allies. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms and re-provision submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Andrew McPeek).

