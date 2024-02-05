Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Under Secretary of the Navy Visits Frank Cable [Image 2 of 3]

    Under Secretary of the Navy Visits Frank Cable

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    01.10.2024

    Photo by Seaman Andrew McPeek 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (Jan. 10, 2024) - Undersecretary of the Navy Erik Raven, center, speaks with Capt. Ron Hatt, left, deputy commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 15, and Capt. Brent Spillner, right, commanding officer of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), during a tour of the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), Jan. 10, 2024. Raven is transiting Guam to meet with area leadership, government officials, and service members to discuss importance of regional security and stability in the interest of the U.S. and our allies. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms and re-provision submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Andrew McPeek)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2024 17:44
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU
