The Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) conducts a live-fire exercise using a Close-In Weapon System (CIWS), in the Atlantic Ocean, Feb. 2, 2024. Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO’s largest exercise in decades, will demonstrate NATO’s ability to deploy forces rapidly from across the Alliance to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danielle Serocki)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2024 Date Posted: 02.05.2024 08:47 Photo ID: 8225025 VIRIN: 240202-N-HD110-1056 Resolution: 5750x3498 Size: 931.71 KB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) Conducts Gun Shoot [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Danielle Serocki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.