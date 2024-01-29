Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) Conducts Gun Shoot

    UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Danielle Serocki 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    The Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) conducts a live-fire exercise using a Close-In Weapon System (CIWS), in the Atlantic Ocean, Feb. 2, 2024. Steadfast Defender 2024, NATO’s largest exercise in decades, will demonstrate NATO’s ability to deploy forces rapidly from across the Alliance to reinforce the defense of Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Danielle Serocki)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) Conducts Gun Shoot [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Danielle Serocki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CIWS
    U.S. 2nd Fleet
    USS Gunston Hall
    LSD 44
    gunshoot
    Steadfast Defender 24

